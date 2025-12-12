Iran determined to implement partnership deal with Russia

President Pezeshkian was speaking during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the International Forum on Peace and Trust in Turkmenistan on Friday.

The Iranian president stressed Tehran's unwavering commitment to fully implementing the agreements that have been signed, while urging Russia to expedite and complete the implementation process.

Pezeshkian highlighted the ongoing cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the fields of power plants, transportation, and corridors. He added that by the end of the year, Iran would finalize the necessary groundwork for the full implementation of the corridor projects, urging Russia to expedite its part of the agreement.

Pezeshkian also underscored the importance of enhancing the North-South and East-West corridors, stressing that progress on these strategic routes was underway and would accelerate with the Russian president's support.

He also praised the agricultural collaboration between Iran and Russia as a successful model that could be expanded into other areas. Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran and Russia should have cooperattion, particularly within international and regional organizations like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS, in order to counter unilateralism.

For his part, President Putin expressed his satisfaction with the growing bilateral relations, calling the signing of the Iranian–Russian Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership a turning point and a very important development in the two countries' relations.

He noted that trade between the two nations had increased by 13% last year and by 8% in the first nine months of this year. Putin also confirmed that joint efforts on power plants, infrastructure development, and gas and electricity transfer were ongoing.

Furthermore, the Russian president reaffirmed his country's support for Iran in international forums, particularly at the United Nations, and assured that this stance would continue. He also sent warm greetings to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

MNA/president.ir