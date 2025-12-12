Tehran to host regional summit on Afghanistan

Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced that Tehran will host a regional summit focused on dialogue and consultation regarding the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Highlighting Iran’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with neighboring countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan, Baghaei emphasized that Tehran places critical importance on security and stability in its surrounding region. He noted that Iran spares no effort to reduce tensions and strengthen mutual understanding among regional states.

Baghaei described the summit as the culmination of extensive consultations at multiple levels with neighboring countries and other regional actors. He expressed hope that the initiative would play an effective role in promoting cooperation and easing tensions in the region.

The regional meeting, scheduled for the coming week, will include representatives responsible for Afghan affairs from Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, China, and Russia, and will be hosted by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran.

