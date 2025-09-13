FM Araghchi briefs reporters on meeting with MPs on IAEA deal

The Iranian foreign minister attended a meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian parliament on Saturday and after that he said that "Today's meeting was very good, constructive and scientific."

"Today we had a very detailed discussion about the recent agreement between Iran and the IAEA," Araghchi said.

After the meeting, the spokesman of the parliament's commission ٍEbrahim Rezae told reportersi that "The Foreign Minister of our country stated that activating the snapback is not favoured and has political and psychological effects, but about its economic consequences, there have been exaggerations. We do not intend to cooperate with the Agency as before and we must reach a new modality and framework. Negotiations with the Agency are within the framework of the approvals of the Nuclear Committee of the Supreme National Security Council, and the approvals of this committee are equivalent to the approvals of the Supreme National Security Council, for which Ali Larijani is responsible."

"He noted that Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament, also emphasized the precise and complete implementation of the law suspending cooperation with the Agency in this meeting," Rezaei said.

Meanwhile, Ebarhim Azizi, the chairman of the commission, also told the journalists there, after the meeting with the foreign minister that in case the European countries trigger the snapback mechanism, "One of Iran's options is to withdraw from the NPT."

