Dec 8, 2025, 11:26 AM

Iranian president scheduled to visit Kazakhstan

Iranian president scheduled to visit Kazakhstan

TEHRAN, Dec. 08 (MNA) – President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan this week.

The Office of the President of Kazakhstan has announced that Pezeshkian's visit will take place on December 10-11.

"The visit will include high-level negotiations, during which issues of further strengthening of Kazakh-Iranian cooperation in trade and economic, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian spheres will be discussed," the press service of the head of Kazakhstan said.

On Sunday, Spokesman of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmaeil Baghaei said that Pezeshkian is scheduled to visit Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan in the coming days. 

