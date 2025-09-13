Parliament to review new IAEA deal for legal compliance

Iran’s parliament will hold an emergency session today to review the country’s new agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), announced Ebrahim Azizi, head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.

Speaking to Mehr, Azizi said the session was convened at the request of Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to comprehensively examine the deal with the IAEA. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will attend the meeting to provide details.

Azizi stressed that the review will be conducted within the framework of the parliamentary law mandating the suspension of cooperation with the IAEA, which was recently approved by the Guardian Council and communicated to the government.

“The parliament must ensure the protection of Iran’s sovereignty, security of nuclear sites and scientists, and full access to rights under Article 4 of the NPT, particularly uranium enrichment,” Azizi said.

He added that if the agreement aligns with parliamentary law, it will be supported, but if any violations or deviations are found, the legislature will take action under its supervisory authority.

Azizi reassured the public that lawmakers would not allow national interests, especially in the nuclear sector, to be compromised.

