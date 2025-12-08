Iran's border guard commander visits Pakistan

General Goudarzi and an accompanying delegation were welcomed upon their arrival at Jinnah International Airport by officials of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), in the presence of Iranian Consul General Akbar Eissa Zadeh and Colonel Mohammad Mohsen Shahabi, the military attaché of Iran, on Monday morning.

The Border Guard delegation is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Director General of the PMSA, Rear Admiral Shahzad Iqbal, with the aim of strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

The Iranian delegation will also attend as an observer the 13th series of three-day search and rescue exercise dubbed ‘Barracuda’, which is organized by the PMSA in the maritime domain and border security.

General Goudarzi is also scheduled to meet with Pakistani officials, including Rear Admiral Iqbal, on the sidelines of the drills.

The 13th Barracuda exercise will kick off on Tuesday with the participation of 19 countries within Pakistani territorial waters near the Karachi coastline and will continue until Thursday.

