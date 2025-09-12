  1. Politics
5:50 PM

Parliament to review Iran’s agreement with IAEA

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – A senior Iranain lawmaker says that the lawmakers will review and discuss the recently signed agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Commision of the Parliament Ebrahim Rezaei stated that the commission will review the agreement between Iran and the Agency signed in Cairo in the next week's meeting.

Rezaei said: "There are two conditions for the restoration of cooperation, first, ensuring the security of the centers and scientists, and second, recognizing the country's nuclear rights. The Parliament is very insistent on this issue, and failure to act in this regard has been criminalized."

The agreement does not specifically address access to nuclear facilities, and we insist that the Agency not monitor the damaged facilities.

The agreement was signed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Egypt earlier this week on Wednesday as mediated by Cairo.

