Tehran hosts 7th meeting of BRICS Working Group

The prestigious meeting was attended by dignitaries and high-ranking officials from countries including Iran, Russia, South Africa and Brazil.

The main topics of the meeting in Tehran will be on the following issues: developing joint research cooperation among BRICS member states, helping to advance mechanisms for defining and financing large scientific projects, promoting the role of research infrastructure as a driving engine of innovation, sustainable development, and scientific diplomacy.

The BRICS Working Group on Research Infrastructures and Mega-Science Projects was established in 2015 during the 3rd Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Science, Technology, and Innovation. The key objectives of this Working Group include strengthening cooperation on large-scale research infrastructures, supporting initiatives that lead to the efficient use, development, and management of mega-science projects, and creating a dynamic environment for the advancement of research infrastructures among BRICS countries.

The BRICS Working Group provides opportunities for fundamental and applied research that can lead to solutions for shared challenges faced by BRICS and the global community. The Working Group is also responsible for developing the digital platform “BRICS Global Research Advanced Infrastructure Network (BRICS GRAIN)”, which provides information on more than 30 research infrastructures across BRICS member states in five key fields: energy, nanotechnology, biology, fundamental physics, and astronomy. Overall, facilitating data sharing, enabling access to laboratories, and making this process a core component of BRICS’ collaborative efforts is the main objective of this platform.

This event is organized, managed, and led by the Center for Progress and Development Cooperation of the Presidency, serving as the national BRICS focal point for technology and innovation, in collaboration with the Organization for International Scientific and Technological Cooperation Development of the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy.

