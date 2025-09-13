Parl. National Security Commission to hold emergency meeting

This meeting will be held today at 5:00 PM in the Iranian Parliament in to review the agreement signed between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, Abbas Goudarzi said.

According to the Parliament's law, any cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency must be approved by the Supreme National Security Council, he added.

Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Tuesday they had reached a new agreement on potential resumption of cooperation, which Tehran suspended following the unprovoked and illegal Israeli and American aggression on Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

The agreement was signed during a three-hour meeting between Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Cairo. Iran and the IAEA had already held three rounds of negotiations in Vienna and Tehran in an attempt to find a practical way forward.

The UN nuclear agency chief described the new agreement as “an important step in the right direction,” but said its full contents would not be published anytime soon.

Details of the Cairo agreement will be the subject of further talks, and both sides have already offered their seemingly contradictory interpretations of what the deal entails.

The IAEA said the new agreement offers its inspectors access to all of Iran’s nuclear facilities, including those that were bombed by Israel and the US during the June military aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Speaking to the IAEA Board of Governors on Wednesday, Grossi said the agreement would grant access to “all facilities and installations in Iran” and “contemplates the required reporting on all the attacked facilities, including the nuclear material present.”

RHM/