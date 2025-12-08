Qatar warns of risks of conflicts with Iran for region

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, addressed Qatar’s diplomatic approach in the region and concerns over Iran’s nuclear program. He warned that any escalation with Iran would have repercussions across neighboring countries.

Al Thani said Qatar’s relationship with Hamas began 13 years ago at the request of the United States. Qatar has faced criticism for hosting the movement, but Al Thani stressed that the support provided is intended for the people of Gaza rather than Hamas itself. Allegations that Qatar provides financial support to Hamas are baseless, he added. According to Al Thani, Qatar’s engagement has helped achieve ceasefires and the release of prisoners, underscoring that lasting regional peace requires the cooperation of all parties.

Al Thani emphasized that Qatar has consistently faced misinformation campaigns aimed at damaging its reputation, but remains committed to resolving conflicts diplomatically. He added that while Qatar supports the Palestinian people, it does not provide financial aid to rebuild what others have destroyed. Residents of Gaza, he stressed, do not wish to leave their land, and any violation of agreements threatens renewed conflict.

Regarding broader regional issues, Al Thani said attempts to resolve Iran’s nuclear issue diplomatically have been insufficient. Any conflict involving Iran would carry significant consequences for neighboring countries, he warned.

He also expressed hope that US efforts could help resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which he described as harmful for Europe.

