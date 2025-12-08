Araghchi, Aliyev stress expanding Tehran-Baku cooperation

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who traveled to Baku for consultations with senior Azerbaijani officials, met with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Monday morning.

The two sides discussed a broad range of bilateral issues, including the trajectory of political engagement, neighborhood-related matters, and mechanisms for managing relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Araghchi conveyed the warm greetings of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to President Aliyev and emphasized the deep historical and cultural ties connecting the two nations. He reiterated Iran’s determination to strengthen and expand cooperation with Azerbaijan across all mutually beneficial areas.

Highlighting the importance of long-term vision in relations between neighboring countries, Araghchi underlined the role of continuous diplomatic dialogue in addressing misunderstandings and managing ongoing issues.

The Iranian foreign minister also outlined Iran’s perspectives on key regional developments.

President Aliyev, for his part, conveyed his greetings to President Pezeshkian, describing the Iranian president’s recent visit to Baku as a “historic” milestone that significantly advanced mutual understanding and improved bilateral relations.

Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of Iran-Azerbaijan ties and affirmed Azerbaijan’s readiness to use all available capacities to expand cooperation.

