Sep 12, 2025, 10:22 AM

Egyptian pres., Iraqi PM discuss Gaza, Qatar, ties, Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani discuss regional developments and bilateral ties as well as the recent Egypt-mediated deal between Iran and the IAEA.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani to discuss regional developments and bilateral ties, English-language media in the Arab world reported.

The two leaders reviewed outcomes from the third session of the Egypt-Iraq Joint Higher Committee, held in Baghdad in January 2025. They agreed on the importance of building on the progress achieved, especially in trade and economic cooperation.

President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s support for Iraq’s reconstruction and infrastructure projects, expressing readiness to contribute through Egyptian companies with proven expertise. Al-Sudani welcomed the offer and thanked Egypt for its continued solidarity.

The call also addressed the Israeli regime's aggression on Qatar. Both leaders condemned the attack as a violation of international law and affirmed their full support for Qatar and its sovereignty.

Regarding the situation in Gaza, they stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian aid. They also firmly rejected the displacement of Palestinians.

President El-Sisi further briefed Al-Sudani on Egypt’s diplomatic efforts related to the Iranian nuclear file, which recently led to a cooperation agreement between Iran and the IAEA, mediated by Egypt, to restart talks and reduce regional tensions.

MNA

News ID 236354
Kamal Iranidoost

