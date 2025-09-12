Larijani slams IAEA chief for poor performance during tenure

He pointed to the current situation of the UN Nuclear Watchdog, noting, “As far as I know, the International Atomic Energy Agency has never been in such a destructive and weak situation. During Mohamed ElBaradei former IAEA chief and even after him, although the agency was acting under the Western domination, there was at least some rationality and respect for international relations."

But, Larijani underlined that the Agency now seems it only adds fuel to the flames.

"It is shameful that the safeguards regulations stipulate that the Agency must defend rights of its member states, but in practice not only it has failed to take action, but has also failed to convene an urgent meeting of the Board of Governors or take the issue to the UN Security Council (UNSC) at the critical moments," he said, adding that the Agency has been so inactive that it has not even issued a statement condemning the Israeli-US attack on Iranian territory.

"A person with such a management does not live up to expections of Director General of the Agency. Even, former IAEA Chief ElBaradei, despite all the international pressures, at least saved his professional face and prestige of this international body to some extent. But today the Agency has unfortunately remained silent in the face of bombing of Iran's nuclear sites and has not even issued a statement condemning it. This is a total disgrace, the secretary of SNSC added.

