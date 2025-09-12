Iran's cooperation with IAEA cannot be like before: FM

Speaking to the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) on Thursday night after returning to a tour to Egypt and Tunisia, Araghchi explained about the Egypt-mediated deal between Iran and the Internaitonal Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on future cooperation as well as the three European states-Germany, the UK and France to restore previous UN sanctions on Iran known as the snapback mechainism.

Regarding the agreement with the IAEA and Iran's nuclear situation, Araghchi said, "There are two issues. One is the ongoing talks and negotiations with three European countries. We had meetings in the past years and even during the 12-day war in Geneva. It continued after the war ended. One of our differences with them is the snapback mechanism, which they threatened to use."

He added, "We, China and Russia believed that they did not have the right to do this and we still believe that they do not. They stepped forward and proposed conditions to extend this mechanism. These conditions were not acceptable to us. Their conditions were unrealistic and unreasonable. This dispute is still ongoing."

The Foreign Minister continued, "Our cooperation with the IAEA is a different issue. We had started our consultations with the IAEA before their conditions. Cooperation with the IAEA has benefits for us, and as a member of the NPT, there are obligations for us, too."

"Our message to the Agency is that in the new circumstances, cooperation cannot be as it was before. Because the circumstances have changed and we also have the piece of law approved by the parliament. The agreement that was signed explains the new framework. First, the Agency has accepted that an attack on our nuclear facilities was unacceptable. Second, the Agency has accepted that there are new circumstances and it accepts that cooperation cannot be as it was before. Third, it must be accepted that parliament's piece of legislation has to be taken into consideration. There has to be the viewpoint of the Supreme National Security Council(SNSC). The Agency also accepts that there is a difference between facilities that were attacked and those that were not."

"When it comes to the facilities that were attacked, the situation gets complicated. The Agency accepts that Iran's concerns are valid and legitimate. Currently, a set of environmental measures must be taken at these facilities, and the agreement states that inspections will not be carried out until such measures are taken. Then a request will be made to the SNSC for a report [to give access to the IAEA inspectors]. Later, other negotiations will have to be held for the inspections to decide how the inspections will be."

"No inspection permission has been given now. A decision must be made in the SNSC. The Agency has also accepted that this is the new path of cooperation. Therefore, the law of the Parliament has been fully respected and Iran's concerns have been taken into account. Inspections must be carried out in stages that are authorized by the SNSC."

