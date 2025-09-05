Iran FM, EU foreign policy chief discuss nuclear talks

In the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments regarding Iran’s nuclear issue, particularly in light of the irresponsible and unjustified action of the three European countries to reinstate previously revoked UN Security Council resolutions, as well as the course of Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, while stressing the illegality and unjustified nature of the move by the three European countries in triggering the snapback mechanism against Tehran, reminded the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs of the important responsibility as the “Coordinator of the JCPOA Joint Commission.” He underlined that this institution is expected, in line with its duty under the JCPOA and Resolution 2231, to fulfill its responsibility and neutralize actions against diplomacy.

Araghchi also emphasized Iran’s consistent adherence to the path of diplomacy, stressing that Tehran remains serious and steadfast in this approach.

For her part, the EU foreign policy chief said that diplomacy and negotiations are the sole way to address the concerns of all parties and underlined the need to provide more opportunities for diplomacy.

It was agreed in the meeting that consultations will continue in the coming days and weeks.

MNA/