Iran FM holds meeting with Hamas delegation

Iran’s Foreign Minister praised the legendary resilience of the Palestinian people in the face of the unprecedented crimes of the Zionist regime and reiterated the principled stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the resistance of the Palestinian people.

Khalil al-Hayya, member of the political bureau and head of the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, along with a number of members of the leadership council and political bureau of Hamas, met with Abbas Araghchi, who is on a trip to Doha, to discuss the latest political and field developments in the Gaza Strip, the continuation of the Zionist regime’s genocide, and efforts to stop the regime’s crimes and address prisoner exchanges.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, while praising the legendary resilience of the Palestinian people against the unprecedented crimes of the Zionist regime, emphasized the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the legitimate and lawful resistance of the Palestinian nation against occupation until the full realization of the rights of the Palestinian people.

Araghchi, pointing to the intensification of the Zionist regime’s crimes in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including imposing starvation and famine on the innocent people of Gaza and the killing of women and children in food distribution lines, considered the growing wave of protests and demonstrations in various countries against the crimes of the Israeli regime as a clear sign of the awakening of the international community regarding the genocide in Palestine. He stressed the necessity of continued coordinated and comprehensive action by Islamic countries to stop the genocide, send urgent humanitarian aid to the besieged people, and prosecute and punish the leaders of the criminal Zionist regime.

The head of Hamas’s political bureau in Gaza also provided a report on the latest field situation in Gaza and the efforts to stop the crimes of the Israeli regime and address prisoner exchanges. He expressed gratitude for the support of the leadership, government, and people of Iran for the Palestinian people, and praised the solidarity of the free people of the region and the world, especially the heroic people of Yemen, with the Palestinian cause. He stressed that despite committing the most heinous crimes against the Palestinian people, the Zionist regime cannot overcome the determination and will of the Palestinian nation to resist and defend its legitimate rights.

Khalil al-Hayya also emphasized the need for global mobilization to lift the siege on Gaza, send urgent humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, and effectively confront the Zionist regime’s policy of intensifying occupation, genocide in Palestine, and warmongering against the entire region.

