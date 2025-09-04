FM expresses sympathy to Afghanistan over deadly earthquake

Araghchi made the remarks during a phone conversation with Amir Khan Muttaqi, the foreign minister of Afghanistan’s current ruling government.

He also conveyed Iran’s readiness to provide assistance to both the Afghan people and government.

At least 2,200 people have lost their lives and thousands more have been injured in the magnitude-6.0 earthquake that hit late Sunday night near the Pakistan border. The epicenter was located near Jalalabad in Nangarhar province.

Araghchi wished a swift recovery for those injured and noted that Iran has already dispatched 200 metric tons of humanitarian aid to the affected areas.

Muttaqi, for his part, thanked Iranian officials for their expressions of sympathy and appreciated the efforts of the Iranian Red Crescent Society.

