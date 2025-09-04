Qatari Emir receives verbal message from Iran's President

"HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a verbal message from HE President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, pertaining to bilateral relations between the two countries and issues of common concern, particularly regional developments," Qatar News Agency reported.

HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Abbas Araqchi delivered the message during a meeting with HH the Amir at the Lusail Palace on Thursday morning.

Earlier on Thursday, media sources reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Ahmed Al Thani in Doha on Thursday.

According to reports, during the meeting, the Iranian top diplomat and Emir of Qatar discussed and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral relations between Iran and Qatar and regional and international developments.

They also discussed the genocide and crimes of the Zionist regime in occupied Palestine and stressed the need for serious action by regional countries and the international community to stop the genocide, prosecute the criminals, and confront the Zionist regime's warmongering and hegemony.

