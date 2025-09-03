Ghana reopens its embassy in Iran after 3-month closure

According to a statement, the decision to reopen the embassy in Tehran was made following improvements in the city’s security situation. Embassy operations are set to resume on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

In light of the improved security conditions in Iran, it has been decided that the embassy will resume its activities from Tuesday, September 16, 2025, the statement added.

Ghana had closed its Tehran embassy on Monday, June 16, 2025, citing the Israeli regime’s attack on Iranian territory. The temporary closure was taken as a precautionary measure to protect Ghanaian citizens and embassy staff in Iran.

MA/6578964