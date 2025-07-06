Swiss embassy in Tehran reopens

Switzerland said on Sunday that its embassy in Tehran has reopened in the presence of its ambassador.

“As of today, 6 July 2025, the Swiss embassy in Tehran is open again after having temporarily closed on 20 June due to the unstable situation in Iran. Ambassador Nadine Olivieri Lozano and a small team returned to Tehran yesterday overland via Azerbaijan. The embassy will gradually resume operations,” the Swiss government said in its portal on Sunday.

“The decision to reopen the embassy was taken after a comprehensive risk analysis and in consultation with Iran and the United States, for which Switzerland represents Iran's interests as a protecting power. The current situation allows for a gradual resumption of embassy operations on site. Consular services, including the issuing of visas, cannot be provided at this time. All Swiss representations abroad have contingency plans in place for security and crisis situations. These are kept under review and adapted on an ongoing basis,” it added.

“Switzerland follows developments in the region closely and is in close contact with its partners. It is crucial that all parties return to diplomacy without delay. Switzerland's good offices and Geneva as a venue for negotiations are available for this purpose. Having now returned to Tehran, Switzerland is once again in a position to fulfill its role as a protecting power for US interests in Iran,” the statement noted.

