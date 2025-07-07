UK has reopened its embassy in Tehran

“We have now reopened our embassy in Tehran after a temporary closure. A chargé is in place and we will continue to play our full role to ensure the safety of British nationals in Iran,” he told parliament.

The British Embassy had previously, in response to the Zionist regime's attack on Iran, temporarily evacuated its staff from the country as a "precautionary measure" and announced that the embassy's activities would continue in person.

Now, according to an official announcement from the British Foreign Office, the country's diplomats have returned to Tehran once again and the embassy has fully resumed its operation.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war against Iran on June 13 in clear violation of international law and the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, targeted areas in Tehran and some other cities, including the country's nuclear facilities, with a military attack. A number of nuclear scientists, senior military commanders, and civilians were martyred in this aggression. Iran's crushing response to the act of aggression forced the regime and its main supporter, the US, to call for a ceasefire.

