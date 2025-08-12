  1. World
Israeli regime embassy in Netherlands attacked

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – Media reported on Tuesday that the Israeli regime's embassy in The Hague, Netherlands was attacked by three individuals.

Three individuals attacked the Israeli Embassy in The Hague on Tuesday morning, the Zionist regime's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, according to Times of Israel.

Photos released by the ministry show the embassy’s entrance splattered with red paint and its front door smashed.

Local security authorities responded to the incident, and the three suspects were arrested by Dutch police, according to the the statement. 

While the statement does not address the motive of today’s incident, the case comes a week after a similar attack on the offices of the regime's airliner known as El Al in the French capital of Paris, when red paint was sprayed on the building along with the words “Free Palestine” and “El Al genocide airline.”

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

