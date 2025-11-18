Iran seeks expansion of economic ties with African countries

According to Mehr News Agency, citing from the Iranian Presidency's official website, president.ir, reported, during the ceremony held in Tehran on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian highlighted the importance of activating the Joint Economic Commission between Iran and Ghana, expressing a keen interest in expanding collaboration in trade, investment, and various economic sectors.

The Iranian president noted the longstanding friendship between Iran and Ghana, rooted in mutual respect and historical ties, urging the new ambassador to leverage his mission in Tehran to foster deeper economic, political, and cultural connections between the two nations.

He also underscored that effective utilization of existing capacities and continuous constructive engagement with the Iranian Foreign Ministry are crucial for achieving these goals.

Ambassador Akanbong expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, acknowledging Iran's rich history and culture. He conveyed greetings from Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama and reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Iran in international forums.

The ambassador also condemned recent war imposed on Iran and stressed the importance of resolving global conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

As both nations are active members of the Non-Aligned Movement, he pledged to work diligently to enhance bilateral relations, emphasizing that increased cooperation in various fields could yield significant mutual benefits for both countries.

Ambassador Akanbong highlighted the strategic significance of the Joint Cooperation Commission between Iran and Ghana, committing to ongoing communication with the Iranian Foreign Ministry for its activation.

He described Iran as a reliable partner and stressed the importance of mutual capacity exchange to promote the development of both nations. Enhanced cooperation across economic, political, cultural, scientific, and technological sectors can lead to substantial mutual benefits, the envoy maintained.

