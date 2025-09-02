  1. World
Sep 2, 2025, 7:50 PM

At least 4 injured in a knife attack in France’s Marseille

TEHRAN, Sep. 02 (MNA) – French police on Tuesday killed a man suspected of stabbing at least four people in the center of the southern port city of Marseille, according to police sources.

The assailant attacked several people near a drug-trafficking hotspot before officers intervened and killed him, said a police source.

The victims' conditions were not immediately known, RTL Today reported. 

A local resident who saw the incident told AFP the suspect, who has not been identified, tried to stab officers as they attempted to arrest him.

Another eyewitness told AFP the man was holding "two large butcher knives".

Police cordoned off the area and put up a forensic tent in front of a fast-food restaurant.

