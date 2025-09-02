At least 4 injured in a knife attack in France’s Marseille

The assailant attacked several people near a drug-trafficking hotspot before officers intervened and killed him, said a police source.

The victims' conditions were not immediately known, RTL Today reported.

A local resident who saw the incident told AFP the suspect, who has not been identified, tried to stab officers as they attempted to arrest him.

Another eyewitness told AFP the man was holding "two large butcher knives".

Police cordoned off the area and put up a forensic tent in front of a fast-food restaurant.

MA/PR