Five killed in Thailand market mass shooting

The suspect in the attack at Or Tor Kor Market is also dead, police in Thailand's capital confirmed. Local media have reported that some of those killed are security guards, BBC reported.

The Or Tor Kor market is well known for high quality fresh fruit and seafood.

Gun ownership rates in Thailand are relatively high for the region and mass shooting incidents are not common, but the country has seen several deadly incidents in recent years.

In 2023, a 14-year-old boy killed two people and injured five others in a shooting at a luxury shopping mall in the center of Bangkok.

An ex-policeman killed at least 37 people, most of them children, in a gun and knife attack at a childcare center in in Nong Bua Lamphu province in north-east Thailand in October 2022.

In 2020, a soldier killed 29 people and injured dozens more in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, the report added.

