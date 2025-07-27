At least eleven people injured in stabbing incident in US

At least eleven people were hospitalized as a result of a stabbing incident at the Wal-Mart store in Traverse City, Michigan, the Associated Press reported.

Police authorities informed n its turn that the suspect was detained. "Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multiple stabbing incident at the Wal-Mart in Traverse City.

The suspect is in custody, details are limited at this time," local law enforcement agencies said on the X.

An investigation of the incident is underway.

MNA/