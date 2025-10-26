Man dead after stabbing in waterside tourist spot brawl

The men suffered stab wounds when two groups clashed off Hobart's Salamanca Place in the Morrison St car park about midnight on Saturday, police said.

A 20-year-old man died from his injuries, while a 23-year-old man was still in hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday morning, AP reported.

Police said it appeared to be an "isolated incident" that was possibly linked to a previous incident involving a person from each group.

"The two victims were known to each other - we don't know if they were known to the offender," Detective Inspector Mark Burke told reporters on Sunday.

"We're working through a lot of CCTV footage, speaking to witnesses and trying to establish exactly how many people are involved."

But Dept Supt Burke emphasised that it could have been a targeted attack.

"Someone being murdered in a public place is never a nice thing but we believe it is potentially a targeted thing.

"It's not someone walking up to someone in the street and stabbing them."

MA/PR