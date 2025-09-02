Iran beaten by Japan at FIBA U-16 Asia Cup 2025

Jack Shiratani dropped 24 points and 16 rebounds with 3 blocks, while Zen Hawkins notched 20 points and 12 rebounds as the two took turns in leading a big second-half surge toward sweeping Group D with a 3-0 card.

Alireza Rashidi had 22 points to lead Iran, who finished second in the group with a 2-1 record. Safa Behnia had 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists while Yasin Morovat Halabi added 14 and 7 rebounds in the loss, according to Tehran Times.

The Quarter-Finals are set on September 5 also at the MBank Arena - the venue of the entire Final Phase - where Japan will face the winner between the no. 2 team of Group B and Group A's third-ranked side.

Young Team Melli will have to go through the Qualification to Quarter-Finals on September 4 against the team finishing third in Group C, which consists of New Zealand (2-0), Chinese Taipei, Philippines, and Indonesia.

Clinching third Group D, meanwhile, are Kazakhstan after a tight 53-49 win over Saudi Arabia.

MNA