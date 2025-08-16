Iran fail to reach 2025 FIBA Asia Cup final

Australia extended their unbeaten run to five games at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Tehran Times reported.

Boomers’ Jack McVeigh led the way with 17 points and three triples, while Harry Wessels had 16 points and William Hickey chipped in 14 as Australia practically controlled the game from start to finish.

For Iran, Sina Vahedi top-scored with 11 points including two triples, while Mobin Sheikhi had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Star forward Mohammad Amini was limited to just 2 points on 1-of-9 shooting as the Boomers’ defense smothered his usual offensive spark.

For Australia, the result means a shot at a third straight FIBA Asia Cup title and an opportunity to keep their perfect record in the competition intact.

For Iran, their undefeated run ends one game short of the Final, but their resilience and overachievement with a revamped roster will remain a highlight of the 2025 campaign.

The Boomers now turn their attention to Sunday’s Final, where they will face similarly undefeated 16-time champions China, which beat New Zealand earlier in the day. Iran will also meet New Zealand in the bronze medal match.

MNA/TT