Iran beats New Zealand to win FIBA Asia Cup 2025 bronze

The national Iranian team reclaimed a spot on the podium after missing out in 2022.

Veteran forward Arsalan Kazemi anchored the effort with 16 points, 15 rebounds and two timely triples, while Seyed Jafari shone brightest with a game-high 22 points, 5 assists and 5 three-pointers. Guard Sina Vahedi added 19 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists as Team Melli finished with a 5-1 record and the bronze medals.

New Zealand’s Flynn Cameron fought to the end with 18 points and relentless rim attacks, while Mojave King contributed 13 points and 4 rebounds.

For Iran, the result marked a proud return to the FIBA Asia Cup podium, cementing its status among the region’s perennial powers. After falling to defending champion Australia in the Semi-Finals, Team Melli responded with resilience to finish third overall.

New Zealand, meanwhile, leave Jeddah with a 4-2 record and a fourth-place finish. The Tall Blacks impressed with their Group D sweep and Quarter-Finals triumph, but came up short against Asia’s traditional heavyweight in back-to-back games against China and Iran.

With this win, Iran can leave Saudi Arabia satisfied with hardware in hand and high spirits restored.

For Coach Sotirios Alex Manolopoulos' squad, the third-place finish offers a reminder of their pedigree, and a platform to build upon for their new generation.

