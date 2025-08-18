Iran’s Vahedi selected for FIBA Asia Cup 2025 All-Star Five

Australia’s Jaylin Galloway capped off a brilliant FIBA Asia Cup run by being named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Galloway headlined the All-Star Five, which also featured his teammate Jack McVeigh, the towering frontcourt tandem of Hu Jinqiu and Wang Junjie of China, and Vahedi of Iran.

Australia became the second team in FIBA Asia Cup history to win three consecutive championships on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Iran defeated New Zealand 79-73 to win the bronze medal.

MNA/TSN