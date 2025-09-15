Iran beats Uzbekistan at FIBA U16 Women's Asia Cup 2025

The troika of Anahita Amini, Paria Mehrmand, and Asma Shadrouh joined hands in the 6-0 run to close the game, showing solid poise after the opposition got to within a point, 55-54, with 5:19 to spare at the Karisma Arena in Seremban, Malaysia.

Amini gave her side some room to breathe with a perfect trip to the foul line, before Mehrmand converted inside to make it a five-point lead at 59-54 with less than three minutes to go, according to Tehran Times.

Shadrouh would go 2-for-2 from the stripe as well with two minutes left for the eventual final count as Uzbekistan struggled to find the bottom of the net in a scoring drought that happened at the worst time possible, fiba.basketball reported.

Hasti Khazaei led the young Team Melli with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Mobina Bereihi produced 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in 40 minutes to help the crew finish the Group Phase with a 2-1 record.

Wasted by the loss was the solid outing of Munirakhon Khalikova, who led the CABA squad with 25 points, mainly built on the six threes she made. Rayhona Salimova made 19 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.

Team Uzbekistan fell to 1-2 following the defeat and ended up at third place in the group, although they're still in the running for a seat in the Semi-Finals as they're also headed to the Qualification to Semi-Finals.

MNA