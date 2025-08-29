Iran offers relief operation in flood-hit Pakistan

During a phone call on Friday, President Pezeshkian extended condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, acknowledging the historical and brotherly ties between the two nations. He emphasized Iran's commitment to collaborate and offer assistance in any form to help the affected individuals and communities in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed gratitude for the sympathy from the Iranian government and people, highlighting the significance of this gesture as a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and solidarity between the two nations. He emphasized that Iran and Pakistan have always stood by each other during challenging times and will continue to do so.

The two leaders also agreed to meet in person during the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China to discuss and advance bilateral and multilateral agreements.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Sharif requested President Pezeshkian to convey his warm greetings to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and the noble people of Iran.

MNA/