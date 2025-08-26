Iran urges Pakistan to take action against terrorists

Major General Mohammad Mousavi, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, held a telephone conversation with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

During the conversation, Mousavi noted with concern that terrorist activities have recently increased on both sides of the Iran-Pakistan border.

General Mousavi stressed that Iran is ready to cooperate fully with Pakistan to eradicate terrorism, adding, “We expect that within the framework of this bilateral cooperation, practical action will be taken against terrorist groups.”

While acknowledging some past steps by Pakistan, he said those efforts must be expanded and existing shortcomings addressed.

The Iranian commander emphasized that Tehran and Islamabad share the same view regarding border security, underlining that the frontier should become “a border of friendship, brotherhood, and economic development.” He expressed confidence that this goal can be achieved through joint efforts.

MNA/