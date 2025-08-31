Withdrawal from NPT Iran's legitimate right

On August 28, 2025, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany (E3) announced their decision to trigger the "snapback" mechanism under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231. Iran has described the E3's action as "unjustified, illegal, and lacking any legal basis," emphasizing that Tehran would respond appropriately to protect its rights.

The snapback mechanism, outlined in UN Security Council Resolution 2231, permits JCPOA signatories—the parties to the now-defunct nuclear agreement—to automatically reinstate UN sanctions that had been lifted in return for limitations on Iran’s nuclear activities, should Tehran be found in “significant” violation of its commitments.

This measure is considered highly contentious and could sharply escalate the already tense situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

To shed more light on this development, Mehr News Agency reached out to Professor Hongda Fan to obtain his opinion on this issue. The following is the full text of the interview,

1. Would Iran’s potential withdrawal from the NPT (Non-Proliferation Treaty) make the "snapback" mechanism of the JCPOA ineffective?

Faced with the currently hostile stance of some European countries and the United States toward Iran, Tehran certainly needs to respond. Withdrawal from the NPT is one option, and it is Iran's legitimate right as an independent nation. However, Tehran's withdrawal from the NPT may not bring Iran significant benefits. In this case, I believe it would be difficult for the UN Security Council to extend the sanctions exemption for Iran, and Iran is likely to face even stricter international sanctions.

2. What specific actions should Iran take during the 30-day deadline to respond to international pressures or strengthen its position?

On the one hand, Tehran should actively seek negotiations with the three European countries of Britain, France, and Germany, and should also resume negotiations with the United States. Negotiating with unfriendly countries is not a sign of weakness, but rather a way to better safeguard national interests. What are Iran's core national interests? Tehran must provide a clear answer that aligns with the people's will. International negotiations should be conducted on this basis.

On the other hand, if the negotiations fail, Iran will inevitably face even stricter international sanctions, especially from the West. In this context, Iran must actively expand its engagement with the East and the Global South. In this process, Tehran must demonstrate that this diplomatic choice is not a temporary measure, but rather a manifestation of the country's long-term diplomatic diversification.

In short, amidst external uncertainty, whether Iran can achieve domestic unity and quickly transform the potential of its people into reality is the country's most pressing task.

Hongda Fan is a professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University, China.