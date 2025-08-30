Iran not seeking war but will stand firm against aggression

In a press conference with three political and media activists on Thursday, President Pezeshkian addressed concerns regarding national unity and the potential activation of the snapback mechanism. He also criticized certain European countries that have violated international laws for accusing Iran of non-compliance, questioning how such claims can be taken seriously.

Pezeshkian remarked, “Naturally, we do not want the snapback to be activated.” The president expressed concern about certain voices that undermine unity and cohesion in the country. He highlighted that his primary fear stems not from external threats but from internal disagreements and conflicts over minor issues, noting that adversaries exploit these divisions.

The president pointed out that conflicts often arise when certain groups monopolize power, leaving others marginalized. In such an environment, it becomes easy for opponents to shift blame onto Iran for various problems.

Pezeshkian asserted the need for principles of justice, honesty, humanity, and fairness to be realized in society, stating that true strength lies in internal unity rather than military might. He noted that even without advanced military capabilities, if we embody these values, no one will dare to covet our land and resources.

Regarding the internal critics of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), who now express concerns about the current situation surrounding the snapback mechanism, President Pezeshkian stated, “The theories that claim sanctions have no significance are not consistent with reality. The problems we are currently facing are largely a result of sanctions. No one has claimed that sanctions are ineffective. The Supreme Leader has consistently emphasized that these sanctions are unjust. Some individuals who claim to understand reality admit that sanctions can be even more lethal than war itself. When sanctions are imposed, medicines do not reach those in need, essential supplies become unavailable, and people in critical situations face greater risks to their lives. Therefore, it is impossible to simply overlook sanctions or downplay their importance.”

On the Islamic Republic’s stance regarding conflicts, he affirmed that Iran does not seek war but will stand firm against any aggression. We have never shied away from conflict, and our people have shown that in times of war, internal cohesion is significantly strengthened, he added.

Additionally, the president outlined his administration's commitment to combating corruption and enhancing transparency. He stated that a dedicated group is currently addressing four key areas to ensure accountability in financial transactions.

In response to a question about the law on hijab, he clarified that true chastity is distinct from outward appearances and emphasized that societal change should be approached thoughtfully and respectfully to avoid discord.

MNA/