Iran says third meeting with IAEA set to be held

Speaking on Monday, Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said that the IAEA issue is being pursued based on parliamentary law.

"The agency was invited to oversee the fuel replacement process at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, and with approval from the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council, this oversight was conducted,” he underlined.

He added that “two inspectors came, conducted their supervision, and left. The important aspect is the process that must take place according to the law, which is currently under negotiation.”

The official also criticized the IAEA’s leadership, saying, “Our concern is that the agency’s management system and leadership operate under the influence of dominant powers. The Director General himself is a fundamental problem.”

