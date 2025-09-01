  1. Politics
Sep 1, 2025, 10:06 AM

Iran says third meeting with IAEA set to be held

Iran says third meeting with IAEA set to be held

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization says two meetings with the IAEA have been held and a third is upcoming, criticizing the agency’s leadership for being influenced by Western powers.

Speaking on Monday, Iran's nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami said that the IAEA issue is being pursued based on parliamentary law.

"The agency was invited to oversee the fuel replacement process at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, and with approval from the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council, this oversight was conducted,” he underlined.

He added that “two inspectors came, conducted their supervision, and left. The important aspect is the process that must take place according to the law, which is currently under negotiation.”

The official also criticized the IAEA’s leadership, saying, “Our concern is that the agency’s management system and leadership operate under the influence of dominant powers. The Director General himself is a fundamental problem.”

MNA/IRIB

News ID 235978

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News