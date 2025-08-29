Iran will not negotiate under threat or coercion

Amir-Saeid Iravani, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, described the “illegal” action by the three European countries to initiate the snapback process as “unacceptable,” adding that it sidetracks the Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM) of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He made the remarks in New York on Friday after the UN Security Council meeting convened to discuss the proposal.

Earlier Thursday, the European Troika – France, Germany, and Britain, collectively known as the E3 – formally submitted a notification to UNSC to invoke the DRM, also referred to as the Snapback Mechanism, aiming to reinstate UN sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under Resolution 2231.

Iravani emphasized that Iran is committed to diplomacy, but it will never negotiate under threat or coercion.

Speaking to reporters at the UN headquarters on Friday local time, Iravani said that on Thursday, the foreign ministers of the three European countries sent a letter to the UNSC and resorted to what is referred to as the snapback mechanism, seeking only to blackmail Iran and exert political pressure.

He added that France and Britain requested a closed-door meeting to justify this illegal and politically motivated action and to instrumentalize the UNSC to serve their own agendas. That meeting has just concluded.

He said that the representatives of the three European countries appeared here, once again repeating baseless accusations while ignoring their own failures and fundamental non-compliance with the JCPOA and Resolution 2231. This was yet another desperate attempt to distort reality and legitimize their political actions.

Iravani stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran firmly rejects and condemns the illegal action by France, Germany, and Britain to initiate the snapback process. This move sidetracks the JCPOA’s DRM. It is an unlawful attempt to revive terminated resolutions and is a clear violation of Resolution 2231.

He stated that the three European countries lack any legal or moral standing to invoke the mechanism. Their declaration to initiate the snapback process is fundamentally null and void.

He emphasized that the JCPOA’s dispute resolution mechanism is a step-by-step process, specifically designed to prevent abuse by parties such as the three European countries, who themselves have failed to uphold their commitments.

He also said that some UNSC members, including China and Russia, have confirmed that the three European countries did not follow the correct procedure. This is a flawed and politically motivated action against Iran. The European Troika and the United States were the first to violate the JCPOA; they cannot now claim good faith.

Iravani added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently informed the UNSC, the UN Secretary-General, and the European Union – as the JCPOA coordinator – of numerous instances of serious non-compliance by the United States and the three European countries over the years. These violations of the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 are fully documented.

He stressed that Iran’s remedial measures have been gradual, proportionate, and entirely legal. The action by the three European countries distorts reality. It rewards the violator and punishes the victim.

The Iranian ambassador said that the situation is clear: the United States withdrew from the JCPOA. The European Union and the three European countries failed to fulfill their obligations. They even imposed new and illegal sanctions. Iran showed maximum restraint, participated in negotiations, and remained committed to diplomacy. The failure of the talks was due to the behavior of the United States and the three European countries—not Iran.

Iravani recalled that while Iran was pursuing diplomacy, Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities were attacked. This aggression was supported by the United States and justified by the three European countries. Nevertheless, Iran did not abandon diplomacy. Tehran continued engagement with the E3 and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and remained open to fair negotiations.

He emphasized that this action will be met with a firm and proportionate response. Iran is ready to cooperate constructively with members committed to diplomacy, justice, and peace.

The Iranian ambassador reiterated that Iran is committed to diplomacy, but it will never negotiate under threat or coercion. Pressure tactics are designed to impose, not to resolve issues, adding that Iran will never surrender to them.

Iravani concluded that Iran believes that Resolution 2231 must be implemented in accordance with its original provisions, without political manipulation. Iran remains committed to peaceful nuclear energy and international engagement, but will firmly defend its rights. The UNSC must not allow itself to be misused by violators of Resolution 2231 and the JCPOA.

In 2015, Iran signed an agreement with the five permanent members of the UNSC plus Germany — a deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the Iran nuclear deal. However, in 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement, and the European signatories failed to fulfill their commitments. Consequently, after a year of patience and in accordance with the deal, Tehran began to reduce its commitments.

Following the European Troika’s announcement of triggering the “snapback” mechanism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Thursday condemning the move, warning that the decision by France, Germany, and Britain will severely undermine the ongoing cooperation between Iran and the IAEA.

