Europe and The Last Straw

The proverb "the last straw" means the last chance, the last resort, or the last effort that causes a change in a situation and one must use the utmost care and attention in using it, because there is no hope for other opportunities. This proverb is a picture of the European troika that has used all its tricks against the Iranian nation and now only one shot is left, and that is to activate the trigger mechanism. With this shot, Europe destroyed the bridges behind it, closed the path of diplomacy, and showed its obedience to America.

The goals of Europe in taking this action and its results are reviewed below.

1. Europe's apparent goal in this action is to try to restore Security Council resolutions that directly and indirectly target Iran. The European countries hope to use pressure to convince Iran to negotiate with the United States, allow IAEA inspectors to visit Iran's nuclear facilities, and learn about the amount of enriched uranium. Although Iran has explicitly stated that Europe does not have the authority and the right to activate the trigger mechanism due to its failure to fulfill its obligations under the JCPOA, a look at the provisions of previous UN resolutions shows that the return of these resolutions does not put more pressure on Iran than the sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe. For example, Resolution 1696, after expressing concern about the goals of Iran's nuclear program, called for a halt to the uranium enrichment program without imposing sanctions. Resolution 1737 sanctions nuclear weapons delivery systems and prohibits other countries from training Iranian nationals, and imposes binding sanctions on the Iranian government and Iranian individuals and entities related to nuclear activities. The resolution also requires countries to notify the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of any export of specific nuclear and missile items to Iran. Under Resolution 1747, Iran is prohibited from directly or indirectly acquiring, selling, or transferring any conventional weapons and weapons registered with the United Nations or related goods by its own country or Iranian nationals, aircraft, or vessels, and other countries are not allowed to purchase these items from Iran. Resolution 1803 again refers to nuclear weapons delivery systems and adds new individuals and entities to the Council's nuclear sanctions list. The resolution also imposes economic sanctions, including controlling Iran's exports and imports, especially dual-use goods in military and civilian industries, and imposes certain restrictions on Iranian banks and institutions. In Resolution 1929, it was stated that Iran had no right to buy or sell ballistic missiles and to profit from this technology. It also prohibited the transfer of any tanks, armored vehicles, combat aircraft, attack helicopters, high-caliber artillery, military ships, missiles and their related systems and components to Iran by other countries. The freezing of assets of three companies related to the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), 15 companies related to the Revolutionary Guard Corps, and 40 other Iranian companies made this resolution heavier than previous resolutions against Iran's military activities. As can be seen, the UN Security Council sanctions mainly target Iran's economic ties related to military and nuclear issues, and none of them authorize an attack on Iran. While the European Union sanctions and unilateral sanctions by various countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom directly target the banking system, including the central bank and operating banks, oil sales, foreign exchange reserves, etc., and are the most extensive sanctions against Iran in terms of diversity and scope. However, Iran has not only reduced the destructive effects of the sanctions with its initiatives, but has also made remarkable progress after the imposition of sanctions in the fields of oil, gas, industry, health, science, and the peaceful nuclear program.

However, the return of Security Council sanctions lacks new effectiveness and only deprives Europe of friendly interaction with Iran.

2. Europe's hidden goal in activating the trigger mechanism is a type of psychological operation that tries to worry the Iranian people by magnifying the risks of this issue and influencing the fluctuations of the currency and gold markets in the direction of its goals. In this regard, even the Parsin TV page has published parts of the statements of experts from the British BBC network about the trigger mechanism, in which the experts of this network say: The trigger mechanism against Iran is symbolic and is not a strange event; it will not create any special changes in the Iranian economy because Iran has passed more severe sanctions than this.

3. Another goal of Europe in creating a news focus on activating the trigger mechanism is to divert public opinion, especially the people of Europe, from the inability to resolve the Ukraine issue, as well as the collusion of the leaders of England, France, and Germany with the Zionist regime to continue the genocide in Gaza and the aggression against Syria and Lebanon. It is also the responsibility of independent and committed media outlets to expose this goal of Europe.

Overall, the decision by the three European countries will close the door to diplomatic action and disrupt ongoing talks between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency. This action will also undermine confidence in Security Council decisions and ultimately make Europe regret Iran's counter-reactions.

MNA/