Armenia says it has respected Iran's red lines: Araghchi

The foreign minister, who had returned home from Iraqi holy cities of Karbala and Najaf to participate in the Arbaeen ceremony of Imam Hussein (AS), appeared on Iran national TV IRIB 1 on Thursday evening.

Referring to the peace agreement reached in Washington between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Araghchi said "It is natural that the dimensions of the Zangezur case are not yet completely clear, but what the appearance of the matter shows and what the Armenians tell us because they insist on justifying us, what happened is completely different from what was supposed to happen and the change in the geopolitical situation of the region."

The minister pointed out that "of course, this very thing that is supposed to happen also has concerns for us that we are paying attention to," adding that "First, the issue of the seizure of Armenia's Syunik province was raised, we expressed our serious concerns and this project was canceled, and then the issue of the corridor was raised."

He continued, "But all of this has now become a road that an American company registered in Armenia and under Armenian laws will establish under Armenian sovereignty."

He further pointed out that "what Armenia is now telling us is that they have complied with all of Iran's red lines."

"No American forces will be stationed on the Iran-Armenia border," he added.

The minister added, "We must take into account our real concerns, but we must see the matter realistically and see what exactly is happening."

Araghchi also pointed to the recent visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's deputy to Tehran and said "The IAEA delegation met with officials from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the Foreign Ministry in Tehran on Monday."

He said, "During the consultations that took place, initial ideas were exchanged regarding how Iran and the IAEA should engage in the new period. I don't think it was a bad start, but it will take time to reach a conclusion and a modality in this regard."

The minister also reiterated that the three European countries that were members of the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA are not entitled to trigger the snapback mechanism in the deal. "The Europeans now have until October 20 to trigger the snapback, but in our opinion, because of their positions, including their emphasis on zero enrichment, which is Iran's right to enrich uranium, they are not entitled to discuss or implement any part of the JCPOA, including the snapback. There is a legal challenge between us and Europe, and China and Russia have the same stances as ours," he said.

MNA