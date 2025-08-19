Iran, Russia, China diplomats confer on snapback mechanism

Gharibabadi said in a post on his X account on Tuesday that he had met and consulted with senior Russian and Chinese diplomats in Tehran on the issue of "snapback". The snapback is a mechanism which will return the UN sanctions on Iran. Tehran has constantly warned the three European countries that were participants to the 205 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA that their threat to trigger the mechanism was fully illegal because they did not comply with the deal at all.

The Iranian deputy foreign minister wrote on the X social network, "In a meeting with the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China and the Chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation, we discussed and exchanged views on joint measures to counter the destructive approach of the three European governments towards UN Security Council Resolution 2231." The Resolution 2231 endorsed the JCPOA.

He added that, "All three countries believe that Resolution 2231 should be terminated on its due date and that these countries do not have the legal right to trigger the snapback and are opposed to returning Security Council resolutions."

