16m took part at Arbaeen walk in Iran this year: Qomi

In a post on X on Friday, a day after Arbaeen, which commemorates the 40th day after Ashura, the day on which Imam Hussein and his companions were martyred in the battle of Karbala on October 10, 680 CE (10th of Muharram in the lunar calendar), Hujjat al-Islam Qomi gave statistics of the Arbaeen rituals observed by the people who were unable to go to Karbala this year on pilgrimage.

"According to the available statistic, about 16 million people in 850 cities and 2,200 villages attended the Arbaeen marches across the country," IDO chairman said.

"This is the highest recorded turnout to the Arbaeen pilgrimage in recent years. Last year, the number of people attending the Arbaeen procession was about 14 million," he added.

