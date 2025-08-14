Iran values maintaining regional stability, natl. interests

“I received the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia and the Russian Foreign Ministry's Special Representative for Caucasus Affairs on Wednesday,” Araghchi said in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“We discussed international issues focusing on political developments in the Caucasus region,” he added.

He said he had reiterated that while the Islamic Republic of Iran supports establishing peace and stability in relations between neighboring countries, it also maintains a special focus on preserving regional geopolitical stability and its national interests.

Iran remains particularly sensitive to any plan or project that might restrict its transportation access or limit the country's interests, the foreign minister added.

MNA/IRN