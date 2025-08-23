Uranium enrichment Iran’s inalienable right: MP

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, Ebrahim Rezaei emphasized Iran’s legal and legitimate right to possess nuclear technology for peaceful purposes.

Under the Article 4 of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and Article 2 of the Statute of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), possessing peaceful nuclear technology, including uranium enrichment, is Iran's inalienable right, and no one can deprive Iran of its inalienable right.

He pointed to some remarks stated by the Western countries’ officials, especially Americans, about Iran's right to enrich uranium as merely the language of force, adding that Islamic Republic of Iran and people of the country have never been and nor will they be subjected to coercion, because, “we believe that even if Iran were to retreat from its nuclear program, they would not stop being hostile towards the country.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the lawmaker referred to the recent position of France towards Iran’s nuclear issue, emphasizing that French officials have clearly stated that they are not only seeking to limit Iran's nuclear program, but also they (French officials) demand limits on Iran’s missile program and regional capabilities and this shows that they have problem with Iran’s power in both regional and international stages."

Rezaei then pointed to the recent positions of Islamic countries over Iran’s nuclear issue, adding, "Fortunately, 57 Islamic countries convened at Istanbul Summit and condemned the crimes and aggressions of the Zionist regime and the United States against the country for the first time.”

During the 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran, the world witnessed that Iran gave a crushing blow to a US military base without the help of any other countries and finally, it was the Americans that demanded a ceasefire, the spokesman underlined.

