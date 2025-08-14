Iranian FM rebukes Netanyahu’s claim of ‘Greater Israel’

“Is it antisemitic if Netanyahu himself admits it?” Araghchi wrote on his X account on Thursday, reacting to Netanyahu’s claim of being on a “historic and spiritual mission,” and “very” attached to the vision of a Greater Israel.

The Israeli regime has approved a plan to occupy Gaza City, located in the northern Gaza Strip, to cover up war crimes and pave the way for the expulsion of Palestinians.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei condemned Netanyahu’s plan and termed it a clear violation of the UN Charter and international law.

The Israeli Prime Minister's admission that he views himself as bearing a "historic and spiritual mission" to realize the sinister "From the Nile to the Euphrates" ideology exposes the fascist intentions of this regime's policymakers, he added.

Their agenda of aggression against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of regional states, and their pursuit of domination over Islamic nations, must be unequivocally condemned by the UN Secretary-General, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and all nations as a flagrant violation of the UN Charter's principles and peremptory norms of international law, he noted.

Highlighting the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza resulting from the mass killing of innocent Palestinians and the deliberate imposition of starvation and thirst on its people, Baqaei called for urgent action by Arab-Islamic nations to provide immediate humanitarian aid to Gaza, support the right to resist occupation and apartheid, halt the ongoing genocide, and hold Israeli war criminals accountable.

MNA