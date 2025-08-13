  1. Politics
Iranian FM Araghchi meets with Armenia’s deputy FM for talks

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan in Tehran on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest.

Kostanyan’s visit to Tehran comes after the peace agreement inked between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan recently in Washington. 

Earlier, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, had emphasized that Armenia is a friendly and neighboring country of Iran.

Yerevan prioritizes maintaining friendly relations with Tehran based on good neighborliness and mutual interests, Armenia’s top diplomat said in the phone call, adding that Armenia attaches great importance to its relations with Iran in all areas.

Mirzoyan expressed gratitude to Abbas Araghchi for the principled stance expressed on the Washington agreements.

Araghchi pointed out that every decision and action must fully respect national sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the preparations for upcoming consultations and high-level contacts between Armenia and Iran.

MNA

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

