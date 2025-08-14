  1. Politics
Informed source:

Iran needs no mediator in its cooperation with IAEA

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – An infromed source has said that media reports about Egypt mediating between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are false, and Iran does not need a mediator to resolve its disputes with the agency.

An informed source has said that "Reports about Egypt mediating between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are false; Iran does not need a mediator to resolve its disputes with the agency, and direct communication exists between Tehran and the agency.

According to a statement from Egypt’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, Badr Abdelatty spoke by phone with Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi as part of Egypt’s efforts to ease regional tensions. The talks focused on resuming cooperation between Iran and the IAEA and returning to nuclear negotiations in support of the political and diplomatic process.

