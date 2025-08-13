Iran FM consults with Russian envoy over Caucasus

Igor Khovayev, the special representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for the Caucasus, who had traveled to Tehran to discuss and consult on the latest developments in the Caucasus region on Wednesday, met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday evening.

Referring to the alignment of the two countries' positions on important regional and international issues, Foreign Minister Araghchi emphasized the need to continue and strengthen consultations and cooperation between the two countries in order to protect common interests.

Referring to the principled position of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the establishment of peace between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Araghchi emphasized the necessity of peaceful resolution of issues in the region and by the countries of the region, and utilizing the capacity of regional mechanisms such as the 3+3 structure in order to resolve regional issues, expand regional cooperation and integration, and ensure regional security and stability.

In this meeting, the Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Minister conveyed warm greetings from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, presented a report on Russia's diplomatic efforts to establish peace and tranquility in the Caucasus region, and emphasized the importance of close and continuous consultation, interaction, and coordination between Iran and Russia.

MNA