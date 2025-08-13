Russia vows to study details of 'Trump Route' project

"As for the Trump Road, the Russian Foreign Ministry will study the details of the project, which, by the way, have not yet been made public. And, as we have already noted, the involvement of extra-regional forces in the South Caucasus in this case should promote a peaceful agenda, rather than create new problems and new dividing lines," Alexey Fadeyev, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We also pointed out that it is necessary to take into account such factors as Armenia's membership in the EAEU and the presence of Russian border guards in the Syunik region. They should be taken into account when making decisions on unblocking transport links in the region."

On August 8, after a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on a peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan and the creation of TRIPP.

Armenia has granted the United States operational rights over the corridor for 99 years.

