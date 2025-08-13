Iran's top security official in Beirut for talks

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, is visiting Lebanon as the second leg of his trip to the region.

Before Lebanon, Larijani visited Iraq and signed a security agreement between Tehran and Baghdad.

He explained that the security deal\s core aim is to ensure no individual or country can undermine the security of either nation, thereby strengthening bilateral stability. He described it as a model for broader regional security cooperation, with the goal of empowering all countries in the area. "We believe that this memorandum is a model of security cooperation that can be extended to other countries. That is, our idea is that all countries in the region are secure and strong."

MNA/